POLICE are growing increasingly concerned about a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police say that 59-year-old Joseph Aherne was last seen on December 28 and they are urgently asking for the public’s assistance to find him.
A spokesman for the force said: "Mr Aherne is believed to be wearing jeans, a jacket, white trainers, a navy blue baseball cap and maybe carrying a navy blue holdall.
"He is around 5ft 9, medium build with a broken nose and blue eyes. He is bald with some grey hair at the back and has a tooth missing on his top row of teeth at the front.
"Mr Aherne may be in Scarborough but also has connections to Leeds.
"Officers are extremely concerned for Mr Aherne’s welfare and ask anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible."
For an immediate sighting please call 999 and any other information call 101.
