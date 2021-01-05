YORK'S weekly rate of recording cases of Covid-19 has increased again over the last 24 hours as further cases continue to be confirmed in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that York's rate has increased to 464.8 people per 100,000, which is almost 40 higher than yesterday.
York's weekly rate is now almost eight times higher than it was just a month ago, when it reached as low as 59 people per 100,000.
The data also shows that a further 117 cases of the virus have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total over 8,000 up to 8,080.
North Yorkshire's weekly rate also continues to rise as it now stands at 324.1 per 100,000 people, with a further 339 cases of the virus recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area over the last 24 hours.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire, a further 119 cases take the area's total up to 12,742.
Across the UK, a further 60,916 cases have been recorded, the highest daily rise since the pandemic began. The further cases take the country's total up to 2,774,479.
