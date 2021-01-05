YORK'S annual Residents Festival and Ice Trail have been cancelled in the wake of the decision to put England back into lockdown.
The festival is traditionally organised by Make It York on the last weekend of January, with the Ice Trail on the following first weekend of February.
The city's Visitor Information Centre has also closed temporarily until further notice, although an email service will still be available to customers via info@visityork.org and the visityork.org website will continue to be updated with the latest information.
Traders in Shambles Market will also be able to sell only essential goods until further notice.
Make It York managing director Sean Bullick said he was disappointed by the return into tighter national measures but safety had to be absolutely paramount.
He said plans were already underway for the Ice Trail and Residents' Festival to return in 2022, 'bigger and better than ever.'
Work was also going on behind the scenes on a 'new and exciting #LoveYork campaign to celebrate our unique city and the incredible diversity of York’s businesses.'
He said: "Whilst this is an immensely difficult time for all, it’s vital we all work together to support our local businesses and ensure York is in the best place to recover and build back better."
