POLICE have launched an appeal for information following an incident involving an assault on a man in Ripon just before Christmas.
Between 10pm and 10.30pm on December 23, a man was walking along Priest Lane in Ripon when he was approached by individuals who assaulted him, before making off in an unknown direction.
The man suffered a fractured nose in the incident and received hospital treatment.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the Priest Lane area of Ripon at the time of the incident or who may have dashcam footage or CCTV.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1235 MILLS. You can also email lucy.mills@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200244105.