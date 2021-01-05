THERE have been no further deaths related to Covid-19 recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the latest figures confirm.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust remains at 385, which it reached yesterday as five more deaths were sadly recorded.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further 66 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 582 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 52,395.
Patients were aged between 29 and 103 years old. All except 25, aged 56 to 101 years old, had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from November 5 to January 4, with the majority being on or after January 1.
Their families have been informed.
Comments are closed on this article.