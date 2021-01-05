YORK Central MP Rachael Maskell said people would be "very concerned" about the impact of another lockdown - but urged residents to "play their part".

Speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a third national lockdown on Monday evening, Ms Maskell said: "At last, the Prime Minister has responded to the dangerous increase in Covid-19 infections. He was warned that his plans for social mixing over Christmas would lead to a significant rise in infection, however he did not take the necessary action to protect the public.

"Now that the NHS is overwhelmed he has been forced to act. Once again, this crisis could have been avoided."

Ms Maskell welcomed the move to close schools, saying: "Teachers and support staff are not working in safe environments, and I am glad that they will now be protected and thank the National Education Union for their persistence in this matter. It is now essential that every young person is able to access remote learning.

"Further, I have been calling out for the cancellation of summer exams and to put alternative moderated assessments in place for some time, and while repeatedly told by the Government that they will not cancel exams, welcome today’s u-turn."

And she called for more support from the Chancellor.

She said: "Yet again businesses need greater support and the three million people who have been ‘excluded’ from any support package, urgently need the Government to step in.

"The UK still has one of the lowest levels of Statutory Sick Pay in Europe and this must be addressed to help people to stay at home if they have been exposed to the infection, in addition, access to the isolation payment must be more readily available."

Ms Maskell added: "During this lockdown, we need a credible plan for a safe re-opening of the economy, to provide support for jobs and ensure that people are not put at risk again.

"We have the hope of the vaccine, but until this is rolled out we need everyone to play their full part. Keep safe, and please do contact me if you have any concerns."