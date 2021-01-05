A HUSH descended again on York city centre today as the third lockdown of the pandemic began.
Just a handful of people were wandering along the city's premier shopping thoroughfare, Coney Street, at lunchtime. The scene was in stark contrast to the run-up to Christmas, when the street was buzzing with festive shoppers, some of them - controversially - visitors from Tier 3 areas.
However, it still wasn't quite as deserted as during the first lockdown last spring, with some people choosing just to wander around holding cups of takeaway coffee.
The big 'non-essential' stores, such as Sports Direct, H & M and Waterstones, had again closed their doors, leaving just a few 'essential' shops open, such as Boots, WH Smiths/ Post Office and Holland and Barrett.
Elsewhere,Marks & Spencer's ground floor food hall was open, but with the staircase closed to higher floors, and Barnitts department store was also open.
