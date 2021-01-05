Frontline health staff at York Hospital have started receiving Covid jabs.

Under the vaccination programme, staff who work with patients will be the first priority, alongside vulnerable staff and those who have been shielding.

The hospital aims to complete the vaccination roll-out for all staff who want it by Easter.

The first vaccinations, using the the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine approved last month, were given today as the hospital admitted that it now has four dedicated Covid wards - up from three last week - and is treating 81 Covid-positive patients.

Polly McMeekin, the hospital's director of workforce and organisational development, said: “Our staff are our most valuable asset and anything we can do to ensure their health and wellbeing is our top priority.

"The Covid vaccination programme is a positive step along with other measures already implemented across the Trust that will help to keep our staff safe and well, allowing them to do what they are brilliant at - looking after patients and continuing to be there for everyone who needs care.”

Just last week, the hospital revealed it was under ‘growing pressure’ as the number of Covid-positive patients being treated continued to rise to levels similar to those seen in the first wave of the pandemic.