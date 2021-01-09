Many people are taking part in Veganuary this month; this is a 30-day challenge where participants to eat only plant-based foods in January.

The movement was actually started by York couple Jane Land and Matthew Glover.

If you are taking part for the first time, you might be confused about which foods you can and can’t eat.

However, you don’t need to live of a diet of water and plain vegetables as there are many delicious food items for you to try.

Best of all, you can still indulge in the occasional takeaway as many York restaurants are vegan-friendly.

Also, each one of these places is operating a takeaway and/or delivery service during the 2021 lockdown.

Here are some of the best vegan-friendly places to order from in York:

The Orchid Vegan, George Hudson Street

People on Tripadvisor have high praise for this vegan restaurant.

One person said it is a “great place to eat vegan food in York” while another said they were “blown away” by the fantastic food options available.

Hot and Sour soup, vegan chicken with Szechuan sauce and Shredded Beef with OK Sauce are just some mouth-watering options on the menu.

If you want to order your own vegan meal from The Orchid Vegan, place your order through Just Eat.

Orinoco Vegan, Church Street

In the mood for plant based burgers and hotdogs?

If so, the Orinoco Vegan is the ideal place to go.

Their food is the perfect fast food fix for vegans, with American Hot Dogs, the Orinico Burger and even a meat free KFC dupe.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Veganuary is a great introduction to vegan food and a great time of the year to try something new."

He added: "Our main menu features lots of sweet treats, cakes, 'Vegan Fried Chicken' made from seitan, our 'Orinoco Burger', 'Iron Brew Tofu', Hot Dogs and we like to keep things interesting with lots of new specials."

Orinoco are offering home deliveries and collections. Order by calling 01904 541345 or through Just Eat.

Döner Summer , Gillygate



Doner Summer specialise in vegan street food but also serve cocktails and beer.

The unique thing about this restaurant that will keep you coming back for more is their limited edition menu.

A spokesperson for the company said: "Veganuary is great opportunity to try out vegan food – there are so many amazing vegan options and meat alternatives out there, and we've launched some specials just for Veganuary.

"Our vegan fried chick'n is our best seller, and our Bad Girl kebabs are also really popular (made of vegan seitan doner, chick'n shawarma, salads, pickles and chilli sauce)."

Currently, the Nashville Hot Chick’n Sandwich is a special on the menu and is perfect for vegans with an affinity for spice.

However, this isn’t the only item on the menu as vegans can also enjoy a plant-based kebab and even Pick N’Mix!

The restaurant is currently operating a click and collect service, so make sure to place your order online; they are also on Deliveroo.



Opening hours: Mon-Thurs & Sun, 12pm-9pm.

Fri & Sat 12pm - 10pm.

Oshibi, Fossgate

If you have never tried Korean food, now is a great time to start.

Oshibi have a whole section dedicated to vegan food, meaning it is easier than ever to see what you are allowed to order.

Kim Gui (crispy seaweed) Mandu (Vegetable dumplings) and Tofu Bibimap (Korean rice dish topped with flavoursome vegetables) are just some items on the menu.

If you want to try some of their food in Veganuary, then order your meal on Deliveroo.

Ambiente, Goodramgate

In the mood for Tapas?

While it isn’t an exclusively vegan restaurant, there are still plenty of vegan options to choose from at Ambiente.

Vegan tapas and wine for two starts from £32 and includes six tapas plates and a bottle of wine.

There are plenty of other dishes on the menu that are suitable for vegans, including the tasty looking Pimento Romero (pepper stuffed with pulled jackfruit and pinto beans) and Tagine Calabaza (thyme and garlic roasted squash with chickpea tagine.)

A spokesperson for the company said: "One of our owners has been vegetarian for 30 years, with a growing interest in veganism, so it has always been important to us to make sure that any vegetarian/vegan dish on our menu isn't a 'side-dish' but stands up as a dish on its own.



"Whilst we won't ever solely be a vegan restaurant, we want to show our guests that ordering a vegan dish doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste and quality."

Food is available for collection between Thursday- Saturday, 5pm-9pm; view the full menu online.



Dog Nose Taqueria, Piccadilly



Jack Richardson is the co-owner of Dog’s Nose Taqueria which is Yorks first Independent Plant Based Taqueria.



He said: "As a country I think we all are increasingly aware now that our planet is in crisis and the way in which we consume animal based products just isn’t sustainable, healthy or fair.



"It’s quite easy to fall into the trap of simply thinking that all vegan food is healthy and that’s simply not the case."



According to Jack, the aim of the company is to produce top quality naturally healthy vegan food that also tastes great.

Some of their most popular dishes are Barbecued Oyster Mushroom Burritos, High Grade Nachos and Baja Style Cauliflower Tacos.



They are currently open for takeaways via a delivery service.



