THE chairman of a group which represents all of York's schools said the message to students studying for GCSEs and A-levels is to "continue to work as hard as they can," with teenagers facing uncertainty over how they will be assessed.
It comes after Boris Johnson said, during his announcement of a new national lockdown, that it would not be “possible or fair” for all exams to go ahead as normal in the summer, adding: “The Education Secretary [Gavin Williamson] will work with Ofqual to put in place alternative arrangements.”
Mr Williamson will address a recalled House of Commons on Wednesday to update MPs on how pupils will be assessed.
John Tomsett, chairman of the York Schools and Academies Board and headteacher at Huntington School, said: "The message to all students studying for GCSEs and A-levels is to continue to work as hard as they can, both remotely during the lockdown and when they return to school next month.
"Until we know what the assessment system will be this summer, there is little point surmising about what might happen. Students should focus upon what is within their control, and that is to work hard and learn as much as they can.
"Once we know what the examinations boards decide we will make plans for supporting our students with the official assessment processes which will decide their grades.
