A SELBY man will tomorrow appear before Leeds Crown Court charged with murder and attempted murder of his relatives.
Lukasz David Adam Lukasik, 36, of Charles Street, Selby, was arrested on December 29.
Earlier that day, police had gone to a flat in Finkle Street, Selby, where they found a fatally injured man.
Lukasik is alleged to have killed Jerzy Lukasik at an address in Finkle Street.
He is also charged with the attempted murder of Maria Lukasik at the same address.
Lukasz Lukasik faces a further charge, that he assaulted Monika Lukasik at his home address.
All the offences are alleged to have occurred on December 29.
He appeared before York Magistrates Court yesterday via a video link to the police station where he was being held.
Magistrates sent him to Leeds Crown Court to be tried by a judge and jury and remanded him to prison because they do not have power to grant bail to anyone charged with murder.
He is expected to appear before the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC for a preliminary hearing.