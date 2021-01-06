How delighted I was to see Helen Mead state she is not in favour of dressing up pets (Column, January 2). More and more pictures appear with pets ‘dressed up’ in hats, coats and even shoes. I think it is degrading to the animals.
If you love your pet treat it with respect and put the money you spend on dressing it up to support animal charities - or charities for children and the less fortunate.
Jim Welsman, Stamford Bridge
