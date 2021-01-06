The NHS might collapse this winter. That phrase is the most certain thing to be heard every January, second only to train ticket prices rising well above inflation.
Why don’t we all admit this entire mess is the fault of the system? The NHS is a flawed, clapped out socialist relic which is totally unfit for purpose and needs a complete overhaul. There, I said it.
This crisis should be the moment we realise the NHS is not a religion which must preserved at all costs but needs a kick up the backside.
What’s most needed is leadership by top business management brains, something absent in everything the state touches, primarily because their managers are the individuals you all elected.
Why, for example, would you put logistics for vaccine delivery in the hands of Nadhim Zahawi, instead of picking up the phone and asking Jeff Bezos? Its time we got upgraded to NHS Prime.
Dr Scott Marmion, Woodthorpe, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment