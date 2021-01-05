A YORK based vehicle repair centre is urging drivers to book cars in for services and MOTs as there is no government delay for MOT testing under lockdown three.

Businesses will be forced to shut again this week after Boris Johnson announced a new national coronavirus lockdown in England, but garages are allowed to open, meaning repairs and MOTs can be carried out as normal.

C&M Auto Services based at Nether Poppleton is a small family-run firm working in an industry authorised as essential workers, by the DVSA (Driving Vehicle Standards Agency).

Director, Mark Meredith, said: “I have had a lot of phone calls already from customers asking if we are still open, and the answer is "yes".

"We are still carrying out services and repairs, and, unlike during the first national lockdown, the Government has not put an extension on MOTs, which means that drivers still need to book them in and make sure their car is legal to be on the road.

"My priority is for customer safety, especially with the weather as it has been, so it's important to get your tyres checked to make sure there's enough tread on them or fit winter tyres."

The firm is keeping vehicles on the road during the coronavirus lockdown as customers include, NHS workers and the general public who still need to use their vehicles for food shopping, collecting medicines and travelling for essential work.

An MOT is for vehicle safety, roadworthiness and exhaust emissions, as required in the UK for most vehicles over three years old.

The list of essential businesses includes; “Petrol stations, automatic (but not manual) car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses.”

The difference from the March lockdown is that MOTs will not be extended for six-months.

This was first introduced at the start of the pandemic as businesses started adapting to be Covid-secure, but since August 1 the rules on MOTs returned to normal.

Car dealerships are allowed to sell remotely and online with cars collected in person. Test drives and sales in person are not allowed during the lockdown.