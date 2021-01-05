A NORTH Yorkshire couple celebrated reaching a lovely milestone recently with their Diamond wedding anniversary.
Michael and Joan Hiley, who now reside in Tadcaster, celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 27.
The pair first met in 1955, when Michael was carrying out his national service at RAF Acaster Malbis.
They crossed paths for the first time at the Albany night club in Goodramgate, while both on a night out with their friends.
Joan was born and bred in York, however Michael originates from Burton-on-Trent in Staffordshire.
The couple were married in December of 1960 at the New Lendal Church in Burton Stone Lane by Joan’s uncle, Reverend Lambert Carter.
They have one son together, Nicholas, two granddaughters, Lucy and Robyn and five great grandchildren, all of whom love them dearly.
Sadly, due to Covid restrictions, they were unable to celebrate their Diamond wedding with their family.
However, they are hoping to do so with a special meal once Government regulations are eased.