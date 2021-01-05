A MUSICIAN in York is looking to kick-start the new year with a fresh tune release later this month.
Cold Culprits, also known as Andy C Watson, will send out his latest single ‘Great Escape’ on January 22.
Describing the song, Andy said: “This one’s got an indie rock and alternative pop feel to it, sounding a bit like The Killers, Blossoms or Foals.”
Cold Culprits takes inspiration from the likes of Neil Young, INXS, Rolling Stones, The Clash, Iggy Pop and Joni Mitchell.
Moving up to North Yorkshire from Hertfordshire, Andy formed a band in 2018 to focus on original and cover material.
When this evolved into a pure indie rock covers band, he learned drums and keyboards to flesh out his vocals and guitar, creating original music as Cold Culprits.
Describing his music, Andy said: “It tells a story of confusion and uncertainty.”
Andy worked on his first collaboration project in October of last year, producing ‘Momentum’ alongside Madrid-based singer, Cassee Wilson.
He also released his debut EP late last year, which includes his first three singles, the first of which, called ‘We Will Bleed’ was released in April last year.