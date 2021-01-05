AS the country wakes up to a new national lockdown, this is the guidance around weddings, civil partnerships, religious services and funerals (from the gov.uk website):
Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and funerals are allowed with strict limits on attendance, and must only take place in Covid-19 secure venues or in public outdoor spaces unless in exceptional circumstances.
Funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people. Linked religious, belief-based or commemorative events, such as stone settings and ash scatterings can also continue with up to six people in attendance. Anyone working is not counted in these limits. Social distancing should be maintained between people who do not live together or share a support bubble.
Weddings and civil partnership ceremonies must only take place with up to six people. Anyone working is not included. These should only take place in exceptional circumstances, for example, an urgent marriage where one of those getting married is seriously ill and not expected to recover, or is to undergo debilitating treatment or life-changing surgery.
Comments are closed on this article.