FIREFIGHTERS rescued a driver after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Amplecarr, Husthwaite at 8.20am yesterday to a crash.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Helmsley and Easingwold along with an officer attended a single vehicle road traffic collision with a driver trapped inside the vehicle.
"Crews stablished the vehicle and assisted the driver from the vehicle. The driver is not believed to have suffered any injuries and the incident was left with the police."
Shortly after at 8.52 a crew from Acomb came across a minor crash involving a van and a lorry on the A59 at Kirk Hammerton. They gave advice only.
