Council chiefs in York tonight moved to reassure residents and businesses that they will continue to support local communities after a new national lockdown was introduced.

Following the announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the council said it was "vital that we all follow the new national restrictions".

It said the Government is urging people to follow the guidance immediately and the law would be updated to reflect the new rules.

The Prime Minister announced the Government's restrictions including that you must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary. You may leave the home to:

• shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person

• go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home

• exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person, this should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area

• meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one

• seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse)

• attend education or childcare - for those eligible

Anyone affected by coronavirus and who has no other sources of help, can call the Council’s Covid-19 helpline on telephone: 01904 551550 or email: covid19help@york.gov.uk.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “In recent weeks across the country, including here in York, there has been an alarming increase in the number of positive cases. Of course this isn’t the start to 2021 any of us wanted, but with this concerning trend, it is vital that we all follow the new national restrictions.

“As we have done since the very beginning of this pandemic, the council will continue to do all we can to make sure residents, businesses and communities are supported through this difficult time. We will also continue to make the case to Government for increased financial support, both to local businesses and households on low incomes.

"I would like to thank everyone in the city, including our incredible volunteers, council staff, key workers communities and businesses, who have already done so much in extraordinary circumstances and demonstrated the very best of our city.

“This is a tough period for us all, but please look after each other and check in on friends, families and neighbours. With the vaccine roll out, there is hope on the horizon, but we need to pull through this once again."

Sharon Stoltz, the council's director of public health, said: “Over the last few weeks we have seen the number of infections significantly increase across all age groups. This is a cruel and unforgiving virus and therefore, we must do all we can to protect ourselves and each other by reducing our risk of spreading the virus and remembering Hands, Face, Space.

“None of us want to see further restrictions on our lives, but it is crucial that we stop the spread of the virus as the vaccine is rolled out. Everyone has sacrificed so much to look after each other, collectively we must go again.

“As well as looking after our physical health by practicing hands, face, space, we must also look after our mental health too. Anyone needing support can call our helpline and I would encourage those that can to exercise. Getting exercise, ideally in the fresh air, can make a real difference to your physical and emotional health and will help make the next month more bearable.

“The Every Mind Matters campaign has lots of helpful tips for everyone to look after their emotional health. As a city we always look after each other and this has been demonstrated time and time again this year. Please stay safe, we will meet again.”

