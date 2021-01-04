York City's first scheduled game at the new LNER Community Stadium on January 12 will no longer be played at the site, the club has confirmed.

The club was due to play AFC Fylde at the ground - which officially opened in December.

In a statement, the club said: "It is important to the Club that our fans are kept informed on progress regarding the move to the new LNER Community Stadium.

"With this in mind, we, the Board, would like to update supporters and key interested parties that York City Football Club will be unable to play our first match at the stadium on January 12 against AFC Fylde.

"Whilst this is frustrating and disappointing, especially now that the stadium has been completed, there are some fundamental current issues which are proposed amendments to the original conditions of the Lease and Match Day Agreement and therefore need to be resolved with certain parties.

"We are working hard to bring these matters to an acceptable conclusion and ensure commitments are met so that the club’s long-term sustainable occupation of the new stadium is not adversely affected.

"We sincerely hope that supporters will appreciate the importance of these discussions and thank them for their patience.

"As soon as these issues have been resolved, to the satisfaction of the club, we will inform supporters."