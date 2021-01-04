TWO further York primary schools will not be reopening for the majority of children this week.

Carr Infant School in Acomb and St Paul's CE in Holgate will be closed as of tomorrow (January 5) except to children who are vulnerable or whose parents are key workers.

A spokesman for City of York Council said of Carr: "We encourage parents to liaise with their schools directly and stay up to date via their websites and social media channels."

Meanwhile in a letter to parents at St Paul's, acting head, Christie Waite, said it was due to a high number of staff invoking Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act.

They join Knavesmire and Copmanthorpe in making the decision.

Knavesmire Primary School head Adam Cooper has informed parents today that he's had to make the decision to remain closed because of a shortage of staff. It's not yet known when they'll be able to reopen.

As is the case at Copmanthorpe School, Knavesmire will only be open for children classed as vulnerable, or whose parents are key workers. All other pupils will receive online learning, in line with their regularly timetabled lessons.

And City of York Council is calling for more localised decision making on issues relating to schools reopening.



Cllr Keith Orrell, the council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said: “It is important to recognise that City of York Council does not have powers to enforce a blanket closure of all schools, only the Government is currently able to make an order to this effect.

"In line with government guidance, the Council is continuing to work with all schools through the York Schools and Academies Board (YSAB) to put in place all necessary measures to prevent the spread of infection so that schools remain a safe environment for pupils and staff. York’s teachers and school staff continue to do a fantastic job in incredibly difficult and unusual circumstances, prioritising the health, safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff, and we are incredibly proud of the support that they continue to give pupils.



“We have seen York follow the national pattern with infection rates soaring in recent weeks. Our NHS is being put under strain and this is why we are lobbying the Departments for Education and Health and Social Care, asking them to reconsider their current national guidance to local authorities and schools (which would include temporary, short-term school closures).

"This should take place in advance of any further changes in national restrictions that now look increasingly likely to occur, due to the Government’s failure to respond effectively to the virus.



“More broadly, we are urging the Government to give local authorities and local Public Health and Children’s Directors the decision-making powers to be able to act to protect the local communities they serve. The Government must now urgently deliver on their promises of additional financial support to support those pupils falling behind as well as to implement the necessary safety and testing systems, together with exploring the possibility to prioritise the vaccination of school staff to ensure that schools can be kept open. As yet more pupils will be expected to learn remotely, the provision of IT equipment for home schoolwork must become a top priority. It is now time for Government to step up and deliver on their promises and ensure that pupils and staff are protected as we continue to battle the virus.”