FRONTLINE staff at York Hospital will start being vaccinated against coronavirus today (Tuesday) - as the number of Covid-related patient deaths at the hospital continues to rise.

The hospital trust says the roll-out of the jab will protect staff and ‘may help to protect those they care for’, reducing the rates of serious illness and helping to reduce pressure on the NHS.

NHS England said yesterday that a further five patients with coronavirus had died at the hospital and at Scarborough Hospital, which are both run by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The new fatalities brought the total number of Covid-related deaths at the trust since the start of the pandemic to 385.

Just last week, the hospital revealed it was under ‘growing pressure’ as the number of Covid-positive patients being treated continued to rise to levels similar to those seen in the first wave of the pandemic.

It also said 96 staff were absent for ‘Covid-related reasons’ across the trust.

Under the vaccination programme, staff who work with patients will be the first priority, alongside vulnerable staff and those who have been shielding, said a trust spokesperson.

Eventually, however, all staff who wish to be vaccinated will receive two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, up to 12 weeks apart.

“We anticipate roll out of the programme for staff to be complete around Easter time,” they said.

“Following extensive trials, two safe and effective vaccines for Covid-19 have now been approved by regulators and are available for use.

“Vulnerable staff and those who were shielding have been prioritised as an initial priority group, along with patient-facing frontline healthcare workers because of their heightened risk of exposure to the virus.

“As we receive further supplies of the vaccine we will ensure that all staff who wish to be vaccinated will have the chance to do so.

“By getting vaccinated it will help protect staff and may help to protect those they care for.”

The spokesperson did not say whether staff would be given the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which was approved last week, or the Pfizer-BioNTech version, which was approved earlier last month.