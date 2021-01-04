DO you recognise this man?
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV appeal following a theft from a shop in York shop.
The force say that on December 1, a man entered the Iceland store in Fulford Road in York, selected three bottles of spirits and then left the shop without paying.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a man we would like to speak to as we believe he may have information which could help this investigation.
If you recognise the man in the image or have any other information about this incident, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Huang Yan or email Huang.Yan@northyorkshie.pnn.police.uk.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12200214389 when passing on information.
