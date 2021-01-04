A FAMILY-run vineyard and brewery near York has produced its very first brandy.
Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery, based at Nun Monkton, has created its own Yorkshire Brandy produced from its grapes which were then fermented on site into wine before being double distilled at Hooting Owl Distillery.
Co-owner Chris Spakouskas said: "The brandy is a product of years of planning and exciting expectations.
"This batch was produced from our 2018 sparkling base wine, 100 per cent Seyval Blanc vines, planted in 2008.
"The base wine was made in October 2018 and when it finished fermentation, was aged on its lees for 12 months and then matured in stainless steel until being double distilled at Hooting Owl distillery earlier this year.
"It was finished in vintage French oak."
Yorkshire Heart is an award-winning family-run vineyard and brewery.
Chief winemaker Gillian Spakouskas started the vineyard as a hobby in 2000 with just 35 vines.
Now the Spakouskas family - Gillian and husband Chris, and their son Tim and his wife Georgina - has 22,000 vines and produce wine in their winery.