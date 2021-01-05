It was interesting to read in the news recently Tom Jones pointing out that being 80 years old has some benefits. He has already had his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

This morning I heard someone on the radio complaining that her 78-year-old mother has had her second shot postponed.

Meanwhile my father, who is 90 years old, had his first appointment on December 18 cancelled. He’s still waiting and his surgery have admitted that they forgot to reschedule a few people who had been cancelled. Whenever any of us phone he always seems to be top of the list.

Has anyone else had a similar experience in York or is it unusual?

Martin Herbert, Tadcaster Road, York

I’m happy that more people will get first dose

After initial confusion there is now clarity over when a second vaccine shot is to be administered.

As an ‘oldie’ I had my shot a week ago and am content that for the common good as many should benefit from the initial shot as possible, particularly those in the front line of the battle.

Once inoculated, continuing with tier three restrictions makes sense as, whilst ourselves largely safe from infection, none of us yet know if we can still be infectious.

Stick with it everyone. It might be ‘hoo’ but it is not ‘hooray’ just yet.

J Whitmore, Orchard Paddock, Haxby