It’s a disgrace the way John Heawood was treated when he tried to book his coronavirus jab (‘First come first served’ booking not right, Letters, January 2). Our own situation was very much a tale of two medical groups.

The Jorvik Medical Group phoned me and within 10 minutes I had a time, date and reference number. I have since had the jab. My wife (in another medical group) suffered the same as John.

A letter came inviting her to phone for an appointment. We tried all day to get past the queue, only to be told they would call back. Hours later they did, to say we were fifth in the queue. More time elapsed as we rose to 4, then 3, 2, 1 - and then were cut off.

A woman eventually phoned and gave us a number to ring to book an appointment. We tried three times, but the line was dead. Eventually we were told ‘try this email’ which we did - only to get through to some government department. Day one wasted.

On the second day we played the ‘phone game again. This time when we eventually got through we were told: ‘Sorry, all appointments gone, try next year (2021)’.

I was incensed and as I couldn’t find my wife`s practice manager’s email address I wrote a scathing letter telling the manager to get my wife a date and time - and failing this to get in touch with Jorvik Medical Group to find out how to do the job properly.

I am not naming this practice, but they know who they are.

William Moore, Lochrin Place, York