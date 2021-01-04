Frontline staff at York Hospital will start to be vaccinated against coronavirus from tomorrow.

The hospital says the roll-out of vaccinations will protect staff and 'may help to protect those they care for'.

"The vaccine should help reduce the rates of serious illness and save lives and will therefore help reduce pressure on the NHS,” a hospital spokesperson said.

Hospital staff who work with patients will be the first priority, alongside vulnerable staff and those who have been shielding.

Eventually, however, all staff who wish to be vaccinated will receive two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, up to 12 weeks apart.

"We anticipate roll out of the programme for staff to be complete around Easter time," a hospital spokesperson said.

The hospital has not yet confirmned which version of the vaccine will be given to its staff.

The spokesperson said: “Following extensive trials, two safe and effective vaccines for Covid-19 have now been approved by regulators and are available for use.

"As such, appointments for our staff to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will begin on Tuesday January 5 at York and Scarborough hospitals.

"As we receive further supplies of the vaccine we will ensure that all staff who wish to be vaccinated will have the chance to do so.

