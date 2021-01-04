FLOOD defence work could start soon to protect homes in Clementhorpe, Bishopthorpe and Clifton and Rawcliffe.

The Environment Agency has continued work throughout the pandemic.

The Clementhorpe flood defence scheme includes work between Skeldergate Bridge and Rowntree Park to protect 135 homes. Work is due to start on the £7.7 million early this year, once details have been worked through with the council.

A new flood gate is set to be installed at the Foss Barrier this month. The gate and pumping station remain operational throughout the work, but the installation date for the new gate will depend on the weather.

Construction work is also due to begin in Bishopthorpe on a £2.5 million scheme to protect 117 homes. Work includes building a 170 metre wall at the end of Chantry Lane and a flood gate across the entrance to St Andrew's Old Church.

Work to raise the height of the Clifton Ings Barrier Bank and extend it at both ends is also set to start in the first half of the year. The scheme aims to protect 140 homes.

Planning permission has been granted for a water storage area near Strensall to better protect about 490 homes near the river Foss between Strensall and The Groves.

A replacement flood gate is due to be installed under Lendal Bridge at a date between Easter and summer. In spring a flood gate will be installed at the steps at Almery Terrace near Scarborough Bridge.

Glass panels and flood gates, similar to those installed at Almery Terrace, will be put up at homes in Earlsborough Terrace in the summer and work will start on flood defences for Museum Gardens.

Work has already begun to remove about 800 meters of an existing culvert, or pipe, running underneath St Nicholas Fields nature reserve. When Tang Hall and Osbaldwick becks are high, the water backs up causing flooding upstream. The work will reduce the risk of flooding for 263 homes.

Council environment bosses are set to get an update on flood defence work at a meeting tomorrow.