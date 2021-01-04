POLICE have released this photo of a man they want to speak to, following reports that a naked man performed a sex act on himself in view of the public.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened on the afternoon of August 10 in Nidd Gorge, in a wooded area near the River Nidd in Knaresborough, while a number of people, including children, were in the area.The man, aged between 50 and 60, wore only dark coloured hiking boots, a baseball cap and a black watch, and had noticeable tan lines around his legs.
Anyone who can help identify the man in the image should phone 101 and ask for Alex Langley or email alex.langley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk