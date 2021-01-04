POLICE are on the hunt for whoever scratched an 'offensive symbol' on a car in York.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident occured at some point in the last four weeks.
They have not said what the 'offensive symbol' is, but say that it was scratched into the driver’s side window of a car in New Earswick. The vehicle’s owner noticed the damage on January 3 and it is believed this occurred at some point between early December and that date.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and in particular, appealing for anyone who may have information about who is responsible for this damage. We’re also asking that New Earswick residents remain vigilant for any suspicious activity and report anything of concern to the police.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for 1258 SPENCER. You can also email 001258@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210001354
Comments are closed on this article.