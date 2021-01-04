POLICE have arrested a teenager in connection with a report of an alleged sexual offence in York.
North Yorkshire Police said officers received the report in the early hours of Friday, January 1, however details have only now been released.
The alleged offence is said to have happened shortly before midnight, near Millennium Bridge in York.
A police cordon is understood to have been in place in the area on Friday morning.
A police spokesperson said: "A teenager was arrested in connection with the incident later the same day. He has since been released on bail while police inquiries continue."
Anyone who has information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference 12210000072 when passing information.
