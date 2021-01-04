A WOMAN suffered from smoke inhalation and needed oxygen after a wifi router caught fire in her flat.
Humberside Fire & Rescue Service said the fire broke out yesterday in a first floor flat in Market Place, Market Weighton.
It said the fire flat involving wifi router spread to a cabinet but was extinguished by the occupier using a wet chemical extinguisher prior to the arrival of crews.
They used a hose reel, breathing apparatus, a fan and a thermal image camera to damp down and ventilate the flat.
It said oxygen therapy was administered to a woman suffering from smoke inhalation.
The fire damage was contained to the router and cabinet, with light smoke damage to the remainder of the property, and two smoke alarms were fitted.