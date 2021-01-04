VOLUNTEERS in a small market town feel they are fighting a battle against a national charity to save a vital community hub.

People who give up their time in Pickering banded together to build the Hungate Centre and gifted it to the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), only to find the service is now selling the property.

Ruth Hannah, who runs Musical Memories based at the centre with her husband, Neil, which helps people living with dementia, said: “The founders of the national charity would be turning in their graves to know how it is treating local groups.

“As the charity no longer wants the property, it is only right that the premises should be returned to the community.”

Over the years the property has provided a base for a range of groups in the area.

A six-month halt was brought to the move to sell the building when campaigners registered the property as an Asset of Community Value (AVC) to give the community a chance to retain the Hungate Centre.

Rebecca Kennelly, MBE, director of volunteering for RVS, said: “We care a great deal about the local community and over many years, have been proud to be a part of the support offered to the people of Pickering.

“Therefore, the decision to close the Hungate Centre is not one that was made lightly or easily. Royal Voluntary Service has been absorbing considerable amounts of running costs for a number of years and sadly this is no longer sustainable for the charity.

“Following the decision to close, we have been in dialogue with centre users, external hirers and North Yorkshire County Council and will continue to work with local community organisations to explore their ability to raise funds to purchase the building.”

Ruth and Neil set up a petition, which has around 1,100 signatures.