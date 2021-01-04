NEW figures show how coronavirus is affecting each age group in York.

Public health stats released by the government show the rate of people with at least one positive Covid-19 test result per 100,000 population.

And, as some children go back to school in the city today, it shows that children aged between 5 and 14 have a coronavirus rate of 300+.

The case rates are taken for three dates – December 29(the latest information available), on November 2, and close to the height of the first wave in York, on May 4.

The difference in the data shows how quickly the rates have rapidly risen over the last four weeks.

The rate for those aged from 5 to 9 has increased from 18.5 to 360.7 in a month, and for those aged 10 to 14 the rate increased from 19 to 323.6.

The age group with the highest rate is 40 to 44 at 682.9.

While the lowest rate – affecting 70 to 74-year-olds – is 134.7.

