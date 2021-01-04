A YORK primary school is closed today to all but the children of key workers and 'vulnerable' pupils.

Parents at Copmanthorpe School got an email letter from the head teacher, Jenny Rogers, last night to say that the school is not reopening today (January 4).

She said the school hopes to reopen in a fortnight.

Mrs Rogers said: "I must apologise with the very short notice this information has been communicated. I have just finished meeting remotely with the governors of Copmanthorpe School, following back to back meetings and communications all day with staff, the Local Authority and York Public Health.

"I can now confirm that we will be temporarily moving to remote learning for all classesl. This decision, made in discussion with the Governing Body, had to be made due to a majority of staff invoking Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 and therefore as a consequence would not be sufficiently staffed to open fully.

"At the moment we are anticipating that this provision will be for two weeks, but a review will take place on Wednesday, January 13 and further information will be shared with you all."

Meanwhile some pupils at Huntington Academy have been asked to stay at home.

And City of York Council is calling for more localised decision making on issues relating to schools reopening.

Cllr Keith Orrell, City of York Council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said only the Government is currently able to make a blanket order to close schools, "as we have seen from the recent legal case involving Greenwich Council."