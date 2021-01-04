I was five years old when two members of the Yorkshire Bank staff came to our school, Yearsley Grove Primary, to give a talk on saving your pocket money.

The Yorkshire Bank operated the ‘school bank’ which travelled around schools to encourage saving.

Their talk must have been good because a week later, on March 24, 1966, I joined a long queue in the school hall and proudly opened an account.

I paid in one pound and I have remained a saver with the Yorkshire Bank ever since.

Using my Yorkshire Bank card on our holidays around the world and in the UK has often caused comments and acted as a reminder of home. The staff at the bank have always been helpful and friendly.

It was with some sadness that I received a letter recently informing me that my Yorkshire Bank card will now become one from Virgin Money, who are the current owners of the Yorkshire Bank. Having not been into the actual bank due to Covid-19 restrictions recently, I have just noticed the Coney Street branch has been ‘re-branded’ as Virgin Money.

After such a long time as the Yorkshire Bank, the new signage seems to make another big difference to the character of Coney Street.

May I take this chance however to thank the staff of the Yorkshire Bank, past and present, for their always helpful and friendly service and wish them well with the new bank.

I will continue to save my pocket money.

With best wishes for the New Year,

Stephen Gall, South Back Lane, Stillington, York