On December 30 the UK Parliament spent one day discussing the 1,246 page agreement negotiated between the UK and the EU. 650 MPs ‘discussing’ two pages every minute would take 10 hours. That allegedly represents a parliament ‘taking back control’.
The agreement is to be governed by international law, not EU law. Since the UK does not control international law, Britain has merely changed the non-UK body to which it cedes sovereignty.
There will be a phased 25 per cent reduction in EU fishermen’s catch in UK waters over five years.
In 2019 the UK had an £18 billion trade surplus with the EU on financial and other services, but a £97 billion deficit of goods. The agreement keeps free trade of goods; the UK loses free trade of its services (thanks, Johnson).
Northern Ireland remains subject to the European Court of Justice. The UK loses access to the European Arrest Warrant and loses a say in shaping our continent’s security.
UK exports to the EU will still have to conform to EU standards, only all products now have to prove they meets those standards, at extra cost. How is that ‘taking back control’? Answers on the back of a fag packet please.
Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York
British democracy is the big winner here
As the dust settles on Brexit, the main winner is British democracy.
Despite not accepting the democratic referendum result, Remainers could, and did, use any legal means to try to thwart our country’s decision.
Although morally wrong, their use of Parliament and the law courts was constitutionally permissible. It’s no wonder that the rest of the world looks towards and respects how our democratic system works.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
