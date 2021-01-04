PEDESTRIANS, cyclists and motorists should beware in York this morning, as pavements and residential streets have numerous dangerous patches of black ice.
The almost invisible ice, in streets such as Grange Garth off Fulford Road, follows an overnight frost on wet surfaces.
The Met Office has a yellow warning for ice in place until 11am, by when it should have melted.
It says: "Icy patches may cause some tricky travel conditions.Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces."
