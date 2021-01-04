CHILDREN at a York primary school have been asked to stay at home today.

Across the city children are due to return to primary schools in most cases, but at Huntington Primary Academy two bubbles of pupils have been asked to say at home.

The school said last night: "We have sent an email to all families with regards to two bubbles being closed from tomorrow (Jan 4)."

Meanwhile City of York Council is calling for more localised decision making on issues relating to schools reopening.

Cllr Keith Orrell, City of York Council’s executive member for children, young people and education, said only the Government is currently able to make a blanket order to close schools, "as we have seen from the recent legal case involving Greenwich Council."

He said, in line with government guidance, the council is continuing to work with all schools through the York Schools and Academies Board on reopening them safely.

Cllr Orrell added: “We know this is a very worrying time for parents, teachers and all school staff. We all want children to be in school. I’d like to thank everyone in our schools and our council who have been working throughout the pandemic to make this happen in the safest way possible.

“However, we are making representations to the Department for Education and the Department for Health and Social Care asking for greater clarity and earlier co-ordination of issues relating to schools reopening, together with more localised decision making. It would be better for these decision-making powers to be given to local authorities and local public health and children’s directors who know their communities best.”

In Copmanthorpe the village school is shut to pupils altogether. Click here to read the full story.