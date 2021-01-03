THE coronavirus rate has soared so high in a York suburb that it is now in the highest possible category in a Public Health England map.
PHE says the rolling seven-day infection rate in the week to December 29 in Woodthorpe and Acomb West was 1,081.1 per 100,000 population after 101 cases were confirmed.
This means the area is shaded deep purple because the rate is above 800, and is comparable with levels seen in parts of London and is significantly higher than in any other area of York.
Other areas with high levels include Bishopthorpe and Copmanthorpe with a rate of 735.3 per 100,000 after 61 new cases, Poppleton, Rufforth & Askham with a rate of 627.5 after 40 new cases, Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake with a rate of 571.1 after 37 new cases, Rawcliffe & Clifton South with a rate of 523.4 after 44 new cases and Acomb with a rate of 439.4 after 46 new cases.
At the other end of the scale are Fulford Road & Clementhorpe with a rate of 167.1 after 22 new cases, and Tang Hall, with Tang Hall with a rate of only 141.0 after 16 new cases.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment