YORK'S coronavirus rate has rocketed again and is now more than six times higher than less than a month ago.
Public Health England said today that the rolling seven-day rate in the City of York Council area in the week to December 29 was 380.8 per 100,000 population.
That compares with a York rate as low as 59 per 100,000 in early December, and is higher than the regional average for Yorkshire and The Humber of 222.7 but lower than the national average of 476.9.
The rate in the North Yorkshire County Council area was 257.7 per 100,000, and in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area it was 195.2.
The rate in Hambleton was 331.9, in Ryedale it was 245.6, in Selby it was 256 and Scarborough it was 253.8.