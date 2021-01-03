FOUR more patients with coronavirus have died at York NHS trust hospitals.
Today's figures from NHS England show that a total of 380 patients have now died at York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
The number compares with 376 announced yesterday for the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS England said that nationwide, a further 386 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 51,437.
