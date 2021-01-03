PRIMARY schools in York will open as planned from tomorrow, City of York Council has confirmed on social media.
The Government has faced pressure from teaching unions to delay the reopening of all schools in England amid fears over the spread of the new strain of Covid-19.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has “no doubt” that schools are safe and parents should send primary-age children back to classrooms this week where schools remain open.
York secondary schools will open on:
January 4 - for children of key workers and vulnerable children
January 11 - for Year 11 and 13 students
January 18 - for all students
The council said people should check with their school for details and dates of training days.
Primary schools in York will open as planned from 4 January.— City of York Council (@CityofYork) January 3, 2021
North Yorkshire County Council has also confirmed that all primary schools will be open from the first day of term next week:
All primary schools will be open from the first day of term next week. However, the start of the school term for secondary and college students has been staggered.— North Yorkshire CC (@northyorkscc) January 3, 2021
This follows the government’s announcement on 30 December.
This follows the government's announcement on 30 December.
