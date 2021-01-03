SPARK: York is to open as a walk-through market later this week to keep the popular venue trading while York is under tier 3 Covid restrictions.

The new market will open on Thursday at noon and run from Thursdays to Sundays from 12 til 6pm.

Strict rules will remain in place to enforce social distancing and mask wearing and food purchased from retailers will have to be eaten elsewhere.

SPARK bosses outlined the proposal on its Facebook page today.

The post reads:

"SPARK* WALK THRU’ MARKET

We’ve been wracking our brains as to how we could approach the newest curveball of Tier 3. Any new concept needed to tick the following boxes:

Good for the environment

Supports our independent traders

Is safe for both for our staff and visitors

AND

Ensures the people of York can enjoy their favourite retailers and street food throughout Tier 3

...enter: THE SPARK* WALK THRU’

So, how will it work? It’s simple!

Our venue will re-open as a walk thru’ market on Thursday 7th January from 12-6PM and will be open Thursday-Sun every week for you to safely order and pick up your favourites.

Take note of our new system guidelines on entering and dotted around the venue, wear a mask, keep your distance, wait in the designated bays, support small business, eat banging scran. Wins all around!

We won’t have any seating and you’ll have to take your eats away as soon as they’ve been purchased. It’ll certainly be different, but we’ve got a great feeling about it. We’ll be releasing more detail over the next couple of days so keep your eyes locked on.

See ya Thursday folks!"

For the latest updates follow SPARK on social media.