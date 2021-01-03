IT was a special New Year's Day for a family from York thanks to the arrival of their new baby boy.
Bailey Dray was born at York Hospital on Friday at 11.48pm, weighing 5lb 3.5ozs.
His mother Chloe Prior, 24, gave birth in less than an hour of established labour after being induced early due to pre-eclampsia - a condition that causes high blood pressure during pregnancy and after labour.
Bailey's father Nick Dray, 25, said: "I would like to thank all the staff at wards G2, G3 and the labour ward for all their efforts through the last month for keeping Chloe and Bailey safe and healthy through what has been a hard and complicated pregnancy."
The family live in the Rawcliffe area of York.