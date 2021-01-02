A MAN has been charged with murder and attempted murder by North Yorkshire Police.
The force received a report of an altercation in a flat in Finkle Street, Selby, at about 8.45am on Tuesday.
When officers arrived they discovered a man had sustained significant and life-threatening injuries, the force said, adding that he was treated at the scene by paramedics, but sadly died.
It said a woman present had also sustained injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A man was arrested.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed tonight that a 36-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault.
He is due to appear in court on Monday.
Comments are closed on this article.