YORK'S coronavirus rate has risen to more than 300 cases per 100,000 population.
Public Health England said today that the seven-day rolling rate for the City of York Council area in the week to December 28 was 321.9 per 100,000 population, compared with 297.7 yesterday.
This is considerably more than the regional average for Yorkshire and The Humber of 200.1
The average rate for the whole of the North Yorkshire County Council area has risen to 222.8 per 100,000, while the rate in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area is 183.8.
