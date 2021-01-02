THE Government is facing increasing pressure from teaching unions to delay the reopening of all schools in England amid fears over the spread of the new strain of Covid-19.

On Friday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson confirmed that all London primary schools will remain shut next week as the capital battles with high levels of coronavirus infections.

Most other primary schools in England are expected to still open on Monday while secondary schools will reopen on a staggered basis, with exam year pupils returning on January 11 and others returning a week later.

The National Education Union (NEU) said all primary and secondary schools should remain closed for two weeks following the Christmas break, while the NASUWT has written to the Education Secretary calling for an “immediate nationwide move to remote education” for all pupils.

The NEU has also advised primary school staff it is unsafe to return to classrooms on Monday.

In a statement, the union said: “This is a step we take with huge reluctance. But this Government is failing to protect children, their families and our communities.

“And it is failing in its duty of care to education staff who have worked tirelessly to look after children during this pandemic.”

The union said that while children may not become ill with Covid-19, they can still spread it to others.

The statement continued: “If Government does not act to follow the science, we must.”

In an online poll, we asked readers: 'Should the reopening of all schools in York and across England be delayed?

Out of 4,598 votes, 41 per cent of people who responded voted yes, while 59 per cent voted no.