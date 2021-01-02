TWO more patients with Covid-19 have died at hospitals run by the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Today's figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the York trust is now 376 - up from 374 yesterday.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
NHS England said that nationwide, a further 383 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 51,051.
