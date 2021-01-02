MEET baby Oscar Young, who was born at York Hospital on New Year's Day.

His mother Danielle Franks, 21, and father Kieran Young, 23, who live in Huntington in York, welcomed their baby boy into the world at 8.11pm on Friday.

Oscar was born the day before his sister Olivia's first birthday, and two days after his due date.

His parents arrived at the hospital on Friday morning for Danielle to be induced.

Kieran said Danielle and Oscar are doing well and are excited about celebrating Olivia's first birthday.

"We are very proud parents," he said.

"We're a bit overwhelmed that he was born on New Year's Day as Olivia's birthday is January 2."

Kieran added: "We'd like to thank all the amazing staff at York Hospital as well as the community midwife and health visitor that helped us with both babies.

"We could not fault all the service that has helped us through the pregnancy. They've done an amazing job especially with the all extra pressure from the pandemic. "

The family is now back home.